Gaon Chart released for first half of 2021; BTS, IU, NCT DREAM grab top spots

Gaon Charts unveils ranks for Weekly, Monthly and first half of this year. Find out more below.

On 9 July, Gaon Charts released 3 of their chart rankings- Weekly, Monthly and 2021 First Half. Multiple solo artists and groups have found themselves at the top positions. This includes the top digital song, streaming song, album, and social artist places as well as other song rankings.

One surprising entry was the project group MSG Wannabe’s sub-units placed 1st and 2nd in the Weekly Streaming Chart. The group was formed on the MBC show ‘How Do You Play?’

The Weekly Chart had aespa’s ‘Next Level’, BTS’s ‘Butter’, and Brave Girls’ ‘Chi Mat Ba Ram’ following MSG Wannabe’s M.O.M sub-unit with ‘Foolish Love’ and JSDK sub-unit with ‘Only You’; making the Top 5 on Streaming and Digital Charts. As for the Downloads, Ha Sung Woon’s ‘Sneakers’ and SEVENTEEN’s ‘Ready to Love’ placed high. According to Gaon, NCT DREAM’s ‘Hello Future’, EXO’s ‘Don’t Fight the Feeling’, followed by 2PM’s ‘MUST’, LOONA’s ‘&’ and VICTON’s Han Seung Woo’s ‘Fade’ were the top 5 in the Albums Chart.

The Monthly Charts were identical in Digital and Streaming lists. ‘Butter’ stood first, followed by ‘Next Level’, Heize’s ‘HAPPEN’, Oh My Girl’s ‘Dun Dun Dance’ and Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches' (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon).

In Downloads, NCT DREAM’s ‘Hello Future’ topped the list, then MSG Wannabe’s 2 songs followed by Han Seung Woo’s ‘Fade’ and 2PM’s ‘Make It’ made the Top 5.

The last month saw SEVENTEEN’s ‘Your Choice’ at the No. 1 spot along with EXO’s special album ‘Don’t Fight the Feeling’, NCT DREAM’s ‘Hello Future, TWICE’s ‘Taste of Love’ and MONSTA X’s ‘One of a Kind’ following closely behind.

Finally, the First Half of 2021 Charts had IU's ‘Celebrity’ taking the title of top digital and streaming song. Trot singer Lim Young Woong's ‘My Starry Love’ was downloaded the maximum number of times. NCT DREAM’s album ‘Hot Sauce’ grabbed the Top Album spot with 2,049,042 sales.

Unsurprisingly, BTS took the top position in Weekly, Monthly and Half-yearly Social Charts.

