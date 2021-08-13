Gaon Charts announced: MSG Wannabe, BTS and NCT DREAM grab multiple spots

Gaon Charts revealed the monthly and weekly, album and digital charts for July and first week of August for the artists that ruled over the charts with their latest songs. MSG Wannabe, BTS, ASTRO, AKMU and IU top the charts, proving the support they have received for their music.

Weekly Album charts reveal that ASTRO’s ‘SWITCH ON’ has been loved the most by domestic fans as the synth-pop notes and summery beats of the album had the entire country grooving! The eighth mini-album by the group ranked No.1 on the chart followed by Golden Child’s ‘Game Changer’ and BTS’ CD version of ‘Butter’.

AKMU’s superhit collaboration song with IU, which previously ranked on Number 3, ‘NAKKA’ ruled the weekly digital charts followed by MSG Wannabe’s ‘Foolish Love’ and Lee Mujin’s ‘Traffic Light’

July was ruled by BTS and MSG Wannabe as BTS’ CD version of ‘Butter’ topped the physical album chart for the month followed by EXO D.O.’s solo mini-album ‘Empathy’ and the kit version of NCT DREAM’s repackaged masterpiece ‘Hello Future’.

South Korea vibed to MSG Wannabe’s ‘Foolish Love’ to begin the second half of the year as the song has topped the monthly digital chart. aespa’s ‘Next Level’ followed ‘Foolish Love’ and secured the second rank, continued with BTS’ latest single ‘Permission to Dance’.

The Gaon charts are equivalent to the ‘Oricon’ charts in Japan and ‘Billboard’ charts in America.

Congratulations to all the artists who have excelled with their amazing music and artistry.

What was your favourite comeback of July? Let us know in the comments below.