Gaon Charts Weekly results out: BTS remains at No. 1 while NU’EST & Brave Girls receive Double Crowns

Gaon Charts is a highly popular and impactful music chart in South Korea that shows the popularity of songs released on all mediums. Check out the latest week’s results below.

The K-Pop industry has recently been seeing quite a few hit albums and comebacks with various groups. Even rookie groups’ new album releases are making fans root for them more. As more groups prepare for comeback or new album/song releases, Gaon Chart has released the results of their five charts - Album Chart, Download Chart, Overall Digital Chart, Stream Chart and Social Chart - for the duration of April 18 to 24.

Digital Chart

Brave Girls’ Rollin’ took the no. 1 spot by ranking up on the Digital chart. IU’s Lilac maintained its place in the second rank whereas Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar’s Peaches jumped by two spots to land on rank three. Timeless by SG Wannabe received the fourth rank whereas the Top 5 list ended with Brave Girls’ We Ride.

Streaming Chart

Brave Girls’ Rollin’ took the first spot yet again, in the Streaming Chart. Similar to the Digital Chart, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 spots were taken by IU’s Lilac, Justin Bieber’s Peaches and Brave Girls’ We Ride. The difference was IU’s Celebrity which ranked fourth on the list.

Download Chart

NU’EST’s latest album Romanticize’s title track INSIDE OUT debuted at No. 1 on the Download Chart, pushing Kang Daniel’s Antidote to No. 2. The third rank is maintained by Lim Young Woong’s My Starry Love while keeping SG Wannabe’s Timeless and La La La at No. 4 and No. 5.

Album Chart

EXO’s Baekhyun made his mark once again as his solo album Bambi rose two spots higher to take on the No. 1 spot at this week's Album Chart while NU’EST’s Romanticize debuted at No. 2. DAY6’s The Book Of Us: Negentropy also debuted this week and took on the third spot. Red Velvet Wendy’s Like Water and Kang Daniel’s YELLOW received No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Social Chart 2.0

A relatively new category, Social Chart 2.0 ranks K-Pop idols and groups based on a “comprehensive chart of popularity of each social media” such as YouTube, V LIVE, My Celebs Social index, SMR x Mubeat - as stated on the website. This category has mostly seen the tussle between BTS and BLACKPINK claiming the No. 1 spot. This week, BTS stays strong at the top while BLACKPINK ranks seconds, similar to that of last week. Singer Lim Young Woong climbed a step higher to rank third while Lee Chan Won climbed two steps to reach No. 4. Singer Young Tak ended up achieving the fifth rank.

For more Korean industry updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla!

Share your comment ×