Gasoline: SHINee’s Key creates an eerie atmosphere with first teaser photos for upcoming solo release

SHINee’s Key has released the first round of teaser images for his comeback with ‘Gasoline’! The old-fashioned gates, the massive moon in the background, and the creeping shadows create an eerie and mysterious atmosphere. Key’s slightly cautious yet determined expression also brings curiosity about the situation depicted in the teaser images. The colour neon green also catches one’s eye in every photo, whether through the highlights are that part of Key’s clothing, the slight sheen in his hair, or the light shining on his face.

Check out the first set of teaser photos for SHINee’s Key’s return with his second solo album ‘Gasoline’, below:

The upcoming album marks Key’s return as a soloist following his first Korean extended play ‘Bad Love’ (released in September 2021). Through the unique and detailed concept revealed so far, Key is raising anticipation for ‘Gasoline’. According to SM Entertainment, the title track of the same name is full of straightforward and overflowing confidence and is a collaboration with Kenzie. It is described as a “hip-hop dance song with a magnificent brass sound, a drum sound, and a simple yet addictive chant.”

‘Gasoline’ is a full-length album and is set to include 11 songs covering various genres: ‘Gasoline’, ‘Bound’, ‘Villain’, ‘BURN’, ‘Guilty Pleasure’, ‘G.O.A.T (GREATEST OF ALL TIME)’, ‘I Can’t Sleep’, ‘Ain’t Gonna Dance’, ‘Another Life’, ‘Delight’, and ‘Proud’. Out of these, Key has participated in four tracks as a lyricist, including the title track ‘Gasoline’. Further, the B-side track ‘Villain’ is set to feature NCT’s Jeno.

Key’s second solo album ‘Gasoline’ drops on August 30. Stay tuned for more updates about the SHINee member’s return!

