Gasoline: SHINee’s Key throws a feast in mysterious new teaser images for second solo album

On August 22 at midnight KST (August 21 at 8:30 pm IST), SHINee’s Key shared a new round of teaser images for his upcoming solo album, ‘Gasoline’! Some of the images show Key as he sits at a spookily decorated table, and raises a toast or holds up a book which reads “How to be scary and cute” on the cover. An eerie manor looms in the background, highlighted against a red and black sky and a massive moon.

Some of the other images, meanwhile, show Key in what appears to be inside the manor. Key’s elaborate white suit and his mysterious gaze, in particular, draw attention.

While the first set of teaser photos showed Key as a cautious but determined explorer, this one shows the SHINee member reflecting a calm demeanour that gives off the vibe of being in control of the situation.

Meanwhile, Key unveiled his new song ‘Gasoline’ on August 20, through the ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022’ concert. ‘Gasoline’ is a “hip-hop dance song with a magnificent brass sound, a drum sound, and a simple yet addictive chant,” according to SM Entertainment, and is a collaboration with songwriter and record producer Kenzie.

SM Entertainment also shared more information about two B-side tracks included in the album, ‘Bound’ and ‘Burn’. ‘Bound’ is set to be an up-tempo pop song, including a heavy bass. ‘Burn’, on the other hand, will be a track with an emotional piano riff and a rhythmic electric guitar sound. The full-length album will also contain the song ‘Villain’, which features NCT’s Jeno. Further, Key has his name as a lyricist in four out of the 11 tracks included in ‘Gasoline’.

