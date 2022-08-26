Gasoline: SHINee’s Key unveils special clip for ‘Another Life’; Drops more teaser photos for upcoming album

SHINee’s Key is continuing to raise anticipation for his upcoming solo album ‘Gasoline’ in interesting ways! On August 25 at 8:30 pm KST, Key released a special video for his song ‘Another Life’. The track is set to be a B-Side song in the SHINee member’s upcoming solo album, due to release on August 30.

Dressed in a striking red suit, Key not only shows off the smooth choreography for the track, but also offers a taste of the vibe of his upcoming album as he sings “leave all the madness and let go, to another life”. Discussing the theme of eternal love, ‘Another Love’ is the perfect way of getting listeners even more excited for ‘Gasoline’ to drop.

Watch the clip, below:

Prior to this, Key also dropped two more rounds of teaser photos for his upcoming second solo album. The first set of photos sees Key looking determined, with a glint of mystery in his gaze.

Meanwhile, the second round of photos shows the SHINee member as he appears to try to save a furry friend while fighting against unseen partners.

Through previous sets of teasers, Key has also introduced us to a character who throws an eerie feast with a dark castle looming in the background, while another takes on the role of a curious explorer. Through each new set of teaser photos, Key is unveiling more glimpses of each of the characters previously shared through a teaser poster for ‘Gasoline’.

The SHINee member’s upcoming solo release is set to include 11 songs, out of which four see Key participating as a lyricist. Further, a B-side track ‘Villain’, will also feature NCT’s Jeno.

Stay tuned for more updates about Key’s solo return with ‘Gasoline’!

