Gauri Khan announces she's 'gate crashing' Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2; See Reactions

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives starring Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor has made a whole lot of noise on social media.

After making a cameo appearance in the hit Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives with husband Shah Rukh Khan, the interior designer has taken fancy to another season. On Friday, Gauri announced that she is willing to gate crash the second season of the show if it is announced. The first season revolves around yesteryear star Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor. While many have called the show's content cringe-worthy, several others have binge-watched it.

Apart from the four women, we often get to see a glimpse of Bollywood celebrities popping in and out. From Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to Siddharth Malhotra and Karan Johar, the biggest glimpse was of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who appeared towards the end of the series.

In the eight episode show, Gauri and SRK's chat with the four women was one of the biggest highlights of the show. And even though Gauri refused to be a part of the show, she took to social media today to announce that she is willing to 'gate crash' the next season. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Gauri shared a picture of Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana and Seema and wrote, "Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2." And Gauri's post was met with a whole lot of cheer and love.

Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2 pic.twitter.com/87vDaJMdfE — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) December 4, 2020

In the final episode of the show, we get to see SRK and Gauri discuss their early days in Mumbai and the friendships they formed with them. They even remembered the good old days with Maheep revealing how SRK had taken care of the children on a foreign trip when all the women of the group went out to shop and party.

