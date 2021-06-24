Gear up to go deep in rookie group KINGDOM’s epic fantasy story with MV teasers for KARMA

Check out the powerful rookie group KINGDOM's first comeback details here.

Fresh into the music scene, GF Entertainment’s boy group KINGDOM is definitely putting in the work. While the group debuted in February this year, their second launch is almost here! The seven member group debuted with their mini-album History of Kingdom: Part I, Arthur’ on February 18. Four months later, they are gearing up to release their second mini-album, continuing with their concept of ‘seven kingdoms, seven kings’.

KINGDOM’s second mini-album is titled ‘History of Kingdom: Part II, Chiwoo’. The concept teasers that have been released show the members all suited up, like royal warriors, oozing powerful energy. Two concepts for their upcoming album have been released, titled ‘Dawn’ and ‘Dusk’. Both the MV are for their title track KARMA, but offer contrasting feels, presenting the group’s talent vividly. Their concept seems refreshing as the members don traditional clothing and medieval clothing, looking like warriors straight out of an epic fantasy. KARMA has powerful music, which perfectly fits the bill of the members. The ‘Dusk’ version focuses on the soft melody of the song while ‘Dawn’ changes the perception 180 degree by giving a bit more detail into the choreography and powerful beats. When paired with the theme of ‘Kings’, the exquisite costumes and set designs display spectacular traditionalist inspirations, expertly fused with modern trends.

Watch the MV teaser of title track KARMA's Dusk and Dawn version below:

The concept of KINGDOM is to tell the story of seven kings from seven kingdoms, focusing on each member. The group consists of members Dann (leader), Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Jahan and Chiwoo. The oldest in the group is Dann, who is 23 years old, whereas Chiwoo, 18 years old, is the maknae of the group. KINGDOM made headlines and created quite a buzz with their refreshing and rare medieval fantasy concept.

The group’s second mini-album, ‘History of Kingdom: Part II, Chiwoo’ will be released on July 5, 2021.

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :KINGDOM twitter

Share your comment ×