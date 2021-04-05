Gear up to see Go Min Si as a nurse in the 80s on KBS2 TV’s upcoming show, Youth of May

On April 5, the production house released stills of Go Min Si as Kim Myung Hee and she looks like a whole new person! Read on to know more.

KBS 2TV released the first look of the popular actress Go Min Si as nurse Kim Myung Hee in their upcoming historical show titled, ‘Youth Of May’. It’s a drama based in the 1980s and is scheduled to air on Monday and Tuesday every week. The 26-year-old actress looks nowhere near her actual age, no wonder that she easily passes off as a high school teenager (remember Love Alarm?) with ease and now as a nurse too.

Go Min Si’s character, Kim Myung Hee is a nurse of three years, who has faced a fair share of hardships while reaching the place she is at now. Myung Hee is someone who, even though faces obstacles every single day, doesn’t back down in trying to follow her dreams. One day, she gets a golden opportunity that hopes to make her life better, but she comes across an unexpected fate that turns her life upside down.

In the stills, Go Min Si looks delicate, soft and her eyes scream the pain and hardships she’s had to go through. In a green and white nurse cap and uniform, the stills transport you back to the 80s Korea in a second. Even though only two stills have been released, there isn’t even a slightest smile on her, rather worrying lines on her forehead. In another still, she can be seen wearing a floral, faded retro-designed outfit.

The show ‘Youth of May’ is centered around May 1980, which was a historically significant time period in South Korea and about two individual’s fates entangling with each other. The male lead opposite Go Min Si is her Sweet Home co-star Lee Do Hyun, who plays the character of Hwang Hee Tae. Take a look at Lee Do Hyun’s transformation as Hwang Hee Tae in the 1980s, here.

Since her memorable scenes have mostly been of a rude, arrogant teenager and/or young adult (Sweet Home, Love Alarm), it will be interesting to see how Go Min Si will portray a modest character on screen. The show will premiere on May 3.

What do you think about Go Min Si’s retro transformation? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1MyloveKBS

