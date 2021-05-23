Gearing up for solo debut, Red Velvet's Joy releases teasers for upcoming album Hello

Girl group Red Velvet member Joy shows emotional vocal charm with the remake song "Day By Day".

For about a week now, SM Entertainment – the agency that manages Red Velvet has been teasing Red Velvet's maknae's solo debut. Joy's special album Hello will be released on various music sites at 6 pm KST on May 31. The physical version of Hello will be released on June 3. The album includes 6 songs, all of which were originally released in the 1990s and the 2000s, remade in Joy's colour.

Pre-orders for the same have already begun as of May 17. On May 20, at midnight KST, the singer officially began releasing teasers for her solo release, which is a little over a week away now. Joy is drawing attention every day by releasing the album track list and teasers that meet the mood of each song.

Day by Day included in this album is a medium-tempo R&B ballad song that stimulates emotion with a groovy bass rhythm and lyrical sound. It is a remake of a song from the debut album of a female duo As One. As One is an R&B due from South Korea who debuted in 1999 with their album Day By Day. The duo has, since then, released five more albums before they announced their hiatus from the music industry in 2017 with the single, Goodbye for Now. Joy's mature vocals, that delicately express the desire to approach the person you like with courage, stand out.

At the zero hour on May 23, the mood sampler, track poster, and teaser image for the aforementioned song Day by Day were released.

Joy's solo debut has been anticipated since a long time ago. Counting the time to the actual release is a sweet torture.

Credits :SM Entertainment

