Gen 4 girl group aespa top the Brand Reputation rankings for female idol groups for June 2021

aespa is on a roll for sure! The talented Gen 4 girl group debuted on November 17, 2020, with the release of their debut single, Black Mamba. aespa comprises Giselle, Winter, Karina, Ningning and the girls have wowed audiences with their amazing talent, beauty and sparkling personalities. But it seems like aespa is all set to make big strides in the business as they top the Brand Reputation rankings for female idol groups for June 2021.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, aespa shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a staggering 655.91 percent increase in their brand reputation index since May. The group’s total index came out to 3,553,551 for June. aespa's high-ranking keywords in their keyword analysis include 'Billboard', 'Next Level' and 'universe'. Next Level also happens to be the name of aespa's new comeback title track. Also, aespa's highest-ranking related terms included 'release,' 'surpass,' and 'enter.' The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 73.54 percent positive reactions.

Brave Girls who recently announced their comeback ranked second with a brand reputation index of 3,299,237 for the month. Meanwhile, the nation's girl group TWICE came in third place with a brand reputation index of 2,950,127, marking a 56.69 percent rise in their score since May. Oh My Girl ranked fourth, BLACKPINK came in at fifth place, Red Velvet ranked sixth, ITZY came in seventh, MAMAMOO came in at the eighth place, Rocket Punch and STAY C ranked ninth and tenth respectively.

