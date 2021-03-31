Genres we think Lee Jong Suk can make a comeback with Ft. Historical Melodrama & Romantic Comedy

We list down our dream wish-list of the kind of roles, Lee Jong Suk can attempt next with his comeback.

Lee Jong Suk is back! I mean, we know he returned from his mandatory military in January this year, but we are extremely elated and excited to have him back. His regular Instagram posts, photoshoots and video content remind me, how much I missed watching Lee Jong Suk on screen. So far, the actor has only committed to making a special cameo in the upcoming film Witch 2 and hasn't signed any television projects yet.

Lee Jong Suk is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the business and a top Hallyu star! He has made some commendable choices in his career and worked with some of the biggest actors, writers and directors in the industry. He can play a charismatic webtoon character in W: Two Worlds to an earnest prosecutor who aims to provide justice to those who need it in While You Were Sleeping. He can do everything, but we have cherry-picked four interesting genres he can attempt a comeback in.

1. Historical Romance Melodrama

Lee Jong Suk did attempt something similar in The Hymn Of Death opposite Shin Hye Sun, but we need more! We need a full-fledged historical romance melodrama series, something along the lines of Mr Sunshine. He will suit a sensible and mature character like the one Lee Byung Hun played in the masterpiece, Mr Sunshine.

2. Romantic Comedy

Did you know that Romance Is A Bonus Book is Lee Jong Suk's first-ever romantic-comedy drama! Shocking right? Lee Jong Suk is handsome and charming and a romantic-comedy drama will suit him perfectly. Who do you want cast opposite him though? We vote for the beautiful and talented Kim Ji Won!

3. Action Drama

Lee Jong Suk is tall and fit and has been sporting a long hairdo, ever since he came back from the military. His gorgeous silky hair call for a hardcore-action drama like Ji Chang Wook's role in Healer. Would you love to watch Lee Jong Suk in an action drama?

4. Anti-Hero

Lee Jong Suk has largely played the 'Good Guy' in his shows, it would be nice to see the actor play a charming and stylish antagonist, something like Song Joong Ki's role in Vincenzo or Lee Joon Gi in Flower Of Evil, his cute and baby like looks juxtapose with his sensuous eyes, and we certainly think, he would make a terrific villain.

How do you like our list? What kind of genre should Lee Jong Suk attempt next? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

