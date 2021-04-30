Genres we think Lee Min Ho can dabble in; Ft. Action Thriller & Romantic Comedy

We list down our dream wish-list of the kind of roles, Lee Min Ho can attempt next. Read on to find out.

Lee Min Ho is undoubtedly one of the biggest Hallyu superstars in the world! The talented actor rose the ranks of stardom with the drama Boys Over Flowers, where he played the arrogant but lovable, Gu Jun Pyo, who falls in love with the fiery Geum Jan Di, who changes him for the better. Since then, he has been growing from strength to strength, headlining some of the biggest K-dramas and cementing his position as arguably the biggest Korean star. He returned with the ambitious The King: Eternal Monarch where he portrayed a noble monarch Lee Gon, who must trick timelines and cross universes to protect his lady love and avenge his traitor uncle. The drama opened to a thunderous response internationally, fans welcoming him with open arms.

Lee Min Ho will next headline the Apple+ series Pachinko, an adaption of Min Jin Lee's novel by the same name. Pachinko is a historical epic drama that tells the story of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The storyline spreads across Korea, Japan, and the United States. Lee Min Ho will be playing the role of Hansu, which by his own admission is "a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organised crime." It is refreshing to watch Lee Min Ho attempt something out of his comfort zone and we do think the talented actor has a lot of untapped potential. We list down 4 genres Lee Min Ho can dabble in next.

1. Action-thriller

Lee Min Ho played a slick vigilante called Lee Yoon Sung in the 2011 drama, City Hunter. It has been ten years since the drama and it would be nice to see Lee Min Ho dabble in the action-thriller space again. He is tall, lean and good-looking and can make a great Korean Bond!

2. Romantic-Comedy

It has been a long time since Lee Min Ho played a simple man in love! Lee Min Ho is a charmer and there is no denying that and hence it would be refreshing to watch him romance on screen and run around the trees for a change! Something like Personal Taste maybe.

3. Fantasy Drama

Legend Of The Blue Sea is easily one of my favourite dramas and I realised how well the actor thrives in the fantasy, romantic-comedy space! It would be great to watch Lee Min Ho in a fantasy drama again, which is on a lighter and fluffier side.

4. Man in Uniform!

Lee Min Ho has donned a stylish uniform in Legend Of The Blue Sea and The King: Eternal Monarch, but hasn't played an Army officer in a drama yet! I hope Lee Min Ho gets the chance to play an Army officer in a drama and flaunt his handsome visuals in a uniform! Producers, are you listening?

