George Clooney admits he married up with Amal: Exploring the actor’s sweet claims
To the world, George Clooney might be an accomplished actor and filmmaker but in real life he is just a man who is smitten by his wife and we love that for him.
George Clooney is raising the bar for husband goals yet again and we are so here for it like always. The doting husband of Amal Clooney is a proud husband and he thinks he won in life when he married Amal Alamuddin back in 2014.
During a red-carpet interaction with Page Six at the screening of his upcoming film The Boys in the Boat, the actor was asked if he thought he was punching above his weight with Amal when they got married a decade ago. George, without a second thought, said yes. “Everyone would say the same thing,” he later added.
ALSO READ: Who is Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan? Exploring her relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer amid sexual assault allegations against him
Exploring George Clooney’s recent comments about his wife Amal Clooney who he “loves”
George Clooney, 62, was recently seen at the screening of his film The Boys in the Boat, which he is both directing and co-producing.
The actor was stopped by a Page Six reporter during the event, who went on to gush about how she loves his wife Amal. “I love your wife, I think she's amazing,” the reporter said, to which George very sweetly replied, “Me too…I love my wife too”
To the world, George Clooney might be an accomplished actor and filmmaker but in real life, he is just a man who is smitten by his wife and we love that for him. When the reporter asked George if he thought he was punching above his weight when he married her, George Clooney simply said, “Yes, and I still do.” The actor kept going on and admitted that he believes “Everyone else would say the same thing.”
George Clooney thinks his wife is a catch and we would love to agree
Amal Clooney, George Clooney’s darling wife, was first introduced to the world in 2014 when she married George. The couple had met a year prior to their wedding at George Clooney’s Lake Como mansion via a mutual friend. As per Clooney, the two instantly struck a chord.
Although the world first saw Amal Clooney as a woman who got lucky and married one of the Hollywood heartthrobs, her husband George Clooney would gladly disagree, as can be concluded by his high praises for his wife.
Amal Clooney, earlier Amal Alamuddin, is an accomplished human rights lawyer. Her barrister portfolio comprises high-profile human rights cases, which she has represented in the United Nations as well as the UK government. Additionally, she is also an adjunct professor of law at Columbia Law School. She is also the co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which she co-founded with her husband George Clooney in 2016.
Together, George Clooney and Amal Clooney make a power couple and have everyone turn their heads when they step out together.
ALSO READ: How did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky meet? Exploring their decade long love story
FAQ
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter