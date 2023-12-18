George Clooney admits he married up with Amal: Exploring the actor’s sweet claims

George Clooney is raising the bar for husband goals yet again and we are so here for it like always. The doting husband of Amal Clooney is a proud husband and he thinks he won in life when he married Amal Alamuddin back in 2014.

During a red-carpet interaction with Page Six at the screening of his upcoming film The Boys in the Boat, the actor was asked if he thought he was punching above his weight with Amal when they got married a decade ago. George, without a second thought, said yes. “Everyone would say the same thing,” he later added.

Exploring George Clooney’s recent comments about his wife Amal Clooney who he “loves”

George Clooney, 62, was recently seen at the screening of his film The Boys in the Boat, which he is both directing and co-producing.

The actor was stopped by a Page Six reporter during the event, who went on to gush about how she loves his wife Amal. “I love your wife, I think she's amazing,” the reporter said, to which George very sweetly replied, “Me too…I love my wife too”

To the world, George Clooney might be an accomplished actor and filmmaker but in real life, he is just a man who is smitten by his wife and we love that for him. When the reporter asked George if he thought he was punching above his weight when he married her, George Clooney simply said, “Yes, and I still do.” The actor kept going on and admitted that he believes “Everyone else would say the same thing.”

George Clooney thinks his wife is a catch and we would love to agree

Amal Clooney, George Clooney’s darling wife, was first introduced to the world in 2014 when she married George. The couple had met a year prior to their wedding at George Clooney’s Lake Como mansion via a mutual friend. As per Clooney, the two instantly struck a chord.

Although the world first saw Amal Clooney as a woman who got lucky and married one of the Hollywood heartthrobs, her husband George Clooney would gladly disagree, as can be concluded by his high praises for his wife.

Amal Clooney, earlier Amal Alamuddin, is an accomplished human rights lawyer. Her barrister portfolio comprises high-profile human rights cases, which she has represented in the United Nations as well as the UK government. Additionally, she is also an adjunct professor of law at Columbia Law School. She is also the co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which she co-founded with her husband George Clooney in 2016.

Together, George Clooney and Amal Clooney make a power couple and have everyone turn their heads when they step out together.

