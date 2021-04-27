Get to know the broadcasting stations behind your favourite Kdramas & their upcoming dramas

A true K-drama fan knows their broadcast networks as well as their daily dose of dramas. Read on to find out.

Long before Netflix came into our lives and made K-drama viewing easier and more accessible to a global audience, veteran K-drama fans relied upon streaming sites like Viki, Vui and IQIYI to watch their dramas. Unlike now, when K-dramas are broadcasted on Netflix immediately after they air on their Korean networks. The quality on Netflix is top-notch with English subtitles!

Beneath the dramas, one would find the logo of their original Korean network. Every Korean network has an interesting logo, some have a fun animation playing before the broadcast starts (tvN's playful tune and JTBC's iconic tune). No matter what, these K-drama networks are dear to fans, as they have gifted us some of our favourite K-dramas we cherish, and some we are waiting for in the future. Here's a takedown of our favourite K-drama networks.

1. tvN - Total Variety Network

Arguably one of the best K-drama networks. tvN has produced some revolutionary and path-breaking Korean content. tvN is a smorgasbord of different K-drama genres. tvN is best known for airing the iconic Reply series (Reply 1988, Reply 1997, Reply 1994), Crash Landing On You and most recently Vincenzo, Mouse and Navillera.

Their upcoming dramas are - Doom At Your Service starring Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk and My Roommate is a Gumiho starring Girl's Day's Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong.

2. KBS - Korean Broadcasting System

KBS 2 is one of the first Korean networks that perpetuated the Hallyu Wave in a big way by exporting Korean dramas to International audiences. They are known for their iconic School series (School 2013, School 2015 and School 2017), Descendants Of The Sun and Boys Over Flowers.

The dramas next in line are - Youth Of May starring Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si and Imitation starring ATEEZ and SF9 members.

3. SBS - Seoul Broadcasting System

The channel is known for giving us the delicious drama series The Penthouse: War In Life. One of the top broadcast networks in Korea, SBS has given us dramas like Taxi Driver and The King: Eternal Monarch. Though they had a bit of a rough run with Joseon Exorcist, they are one of the top networks and here to stay!

Their forth-coming dramas are - Now We are Breaking Up starring Song Hye Kyo and EXO's Sehun and Hong Cheon Ki starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung.

4. MBC - Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation

One of the earliest Korean networks that recognised the potential of K-dramas and exported them to countries like The Middle East and Africa. They are known for dramas like Coffee Prince, Extraordinary You, W: Two Worlds, Kill Me Heal Me and I'm Not A Robot.

They next plan to air - No One But A Madman starring Moon So Ri and Black Sun starring Namgoong Min.

5. JTBC - Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company

One of the best aspects about JTBC dramas is that it slowly pushes the envelopes, broadening audiences' horizons. Some of the best dramas that aired on JTBC are Welcome to Waikiki, Itaewon Class, 18 Again and more recently Sisyphus: The Myth

We are eagerly awaiting - Snowdrop starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In and Monthly House starring Kim Ji Suk and Jung So Min.

6. OCN - Orion Cinema Network

The drama network airs some of the finest pieces of Korean TV shows you will ever watch. The network has aired dramas like Voice, Save Me, Life On Mars and The Guest. OCN is responsible for producing some path-breaking TV content that is a must-watch to gauge the complete depth and sheer brilliance of K-dramas.

Dramas we are excited to watch on OCN in the coming months are - Dark Hole starring Kim Ok Bin and Chae Seo Jin and Voice 4 starring Lee Hana Song Seong Hoon

