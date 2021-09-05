Get a peep into HyunA and DAWN’s ‘1+1=1’ world with lustrous images and dancey album sampler

The bold and vibrant couple HyunA and DAWN are more than ready for the release of their joint venture through a mini-album called ‘1+1=1’. A series of gleaming content has been lined up for the album ahead of the release. The latest update is a set of teaser images where the two solo artists come together in vivid poses daringly displaying their love.

The first two images see them in a green and blue colour theme with their striking makeup. The two hide beneath DAWN’s green jacket in a sweet gesture making animated faces at the camera. In the other image, HyunA is the perfect companion for DAWN as she crouches at his waist, their unmatchable chemistry climbing another notch.

A pink and blue theme is continued for the rest as the vogue side of the two unabashedly stunning artists takes centre stage. We are in awe of the illustrious trend-setting steps that this couple takes each time they wake up.

The album sampler is a welcome addition to the much-anticipated release as it shares their creation bit by bit with the world. A retro pink TV displays the 4 tracks about to grace the world in an animated background. ‘Deep Dive’ has the couple sing about a sleep story over bouncy beats. With a whizz of the TV, ‘PING PONG’ greets in its fun pop vibe as DAWN screams ‘L.O.V.E’ over HyunA’s ‘play the PINN PONG’. ‘XOXO’ holds HyunA’s low sultry voice in a high place, DAWN rapping away while ‘I Know’ paints their famed love story.

HyunA and DAWN’s first mini-album ‘1+1=1’ will be released on September 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

