Get ready for the birth of a new visual couple with Song Kang and Han So Hee starring in JTBC's upcoming drama

Are you ready for this brand new couple to take over our screens and our hearts?

"Sweet Home" lead Song Kang and "The World of the Married" star Han So Hee would be giving the industry a new visual couple with their collaboration in JTBC's new Friday-Saturday drama "I Already Know". Based on a webcomic of the same name, this series is set to broadcast in June following "Undercover". The series would be directed by Kim Ga Ram who is known for directing "Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency", "Devilish Joy" and "Vampire Detective".

Song Kang would play Park Jae Eon, who finds dating a waste of time but likes to flirt. Even though he is friendly and cheerful towards all, he is actually uninterested in other people and has sworn off dating.

Han So Hee would be seen as Yoo Na Bi, who doesn’t trust love but wants to date. After a cruel and bitter experience with her first love, she no longer believes in destiny and makes up her mind not to get swept up in love again.

It would be interesting to see how these talented actors unravel the hot and cold relationship between Park Jae Eon and Yoo Na Bi.

Are you excited for Song Kang and Han So Hee's first drama together? Do you think they would match well together? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :JTBC

Share your comment ×