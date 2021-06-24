Get ready for a deadly collaboration between Jessi & HyunA on the Music Bank stage

Jessi and HyunA have been confirmed to be collaborating on this week's "Music Bank" program stage.

On June 25, 2021, KBS2 TV's Music Bank program plans to air the latest episode with the theme of First Half of 2021. Through this episode, Music Bank will present performances of artists who made a comeback in the first half of 2021. Joining the program would be P NATION artists Jessi and HyunA. Jessi is known to have made a comeback with What Type of X in March. The song showcases Jessi’s abilities as a rapper, composer, and songwriter. Its unique blend of dynamic guitar riffs and trap beats, gives this single a certain old-school, rock-tinged edge. Jessi also delivered a crisp, no-sweat choreography to match the powerful beats.

HyunA made a comeback after a little more than a year as a soloist with I'm Not Cool in January. The mini-album is her first project after joining P NATION. The title track of the same name is a pop dance song with a moombahton rhythm. The lyrics were written by HyunA along with PSY and DAWN.

Many fans expect this collaborative performance to be even more amazing, as both HyunA and Jessi are talented singers with their own distinctive styles. The two are also really good friends and have gotten even closer after becoming label mates. Both the artists are hailed as female icons in the Korean music industry for their fearless and powerful representation of radical femininity and intensity through their music and performance. It will be interesting to see how this collaboration turns out, even more so because fans have been waiting for this for a very long time now.

Are you excited about this collaboration? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Share your comment ×