Get ready for a movie marathon & we’ll guess which BTS members will join you

Akin to a household name today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

The two-time GRAMMY-nominated group originally debuted as a hip hop group with their single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ and then diversified into a much wider range of genres. BTS’ 2016 studio album, ‘Wings’ became their first to record one million sales in South Korea, and they are the best-selling artist in the country’s history at present, having sold over 32 million albums on the Gaon Music Chart.

The group’s fans, ARMY, know them to be seven down-to-earth people, always up for a fun time with their friends. Have you ever found yourself wondering whether you’d vibe more with BTS’ hyung line or maknae line? Take this fun quiz to find out!

Take the quiz, below:

