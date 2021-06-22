Get ready to see 2PM’s Wooyoung as a special DJ on Kim Young Chul’s Power FM on THESE dates

Check out when the gorgeous idol, Wooyoung will be taking over Kim Young Chul's Power FM here.

Idol group 2PM is making sure they are almost everywhere and in the eyes of their fans, after a hiatus of five years. With their powerful and sensuous yet-to-release mini-album MUST, the group is working hard to promote it. Latest in the series is 2PM’s Wooyoung confirmed to appear as a special DJ and showcase his charms!

On Jun 22, SBS stated that Wooyoung would be appearing on the popular radio show Kim Young Chul’s Power FM. He will be replacing the current and regular host, Kim Young Chul himself, as he will be in the USA to film a comedy show. Wooyoung is also known to have an interest towards radio shows, and he reportedly happily agreed to be a special DJ. As per the announcement, Wooyoung will host Kim Young Chul’s Power FM as a DJ from June 23, Wednesday to June 27, Sunday.

As a special DJ taking over a popular radio show for five days, 2PM’s Wooyoung is preparing for various segments and will also be sharing some news regarding the upcoming comeback of the group.

2PM is making a full group comeback with their 7th full-length album MUST after a five year hiatus. The album seems to show their sensuous and mature sides in the comeback, as they all sport sleek, sculpted physiques in the concept teasers and trailer. Mnet recently released their comeback show trailer which shows the group having fun together, and is scheduled to air an hour after the album’s release. The album MUST will release on June 28 at 6 PM KST.

