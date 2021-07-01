  1. Home
Get ready to witness a distinctive dating reality show with 'IRL: In Real Love'

Netflix India is all set to bring forth its first dating reality show with 'IRL: In Real Love'. With this show, fans can not only witness a distinctive dating format but also be a part of it.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2021 12:06 pm
Netflix India,IRL: In Real Love Get ready to witness a distinctive dating reality show with 'IRL: In Real Love' (Pic Credit: Getty Images)
The world of dating seems to have been a mystery for a while now. What works, who clicks with who, all remain unknown and one cannot possibly determine whether they will be able to find their soulmate or not. However, in order to resolve that issue and help solve the dating mystery, Netflix India is all set to come forth with its unique show that will put forth a distinct dating format. Titled 'IRL: In Real Love', the show will be the OTT platform's first offering in India in the genre of the reality dating. 

Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, expressed how the OTT platform was all set to bring forth the unique dating show for their users. She said, "We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, IRL: In Real Love. The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in. The choices and conundrums we experience every day will be put to test in the show’s unique social experiment. We look forward to unravelling some extraordinary love stories on Netflix."

Produced by Monozygotic, IRL: In Real Love complements fan favourite series Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle amongst others. Indian Matchmaking managed to become a cult favourite in India and everyone seemed to have a different opinion about the show's matchmaker Sima Taparia. Now, with IRL, it will be interesting to see how the dating concept is presented in a new manner. This fun show promises new connections, heartbreaks, and a chance to find out if your love will endure the test of time. And, good news for all the hopeful romantics out there, you can now be a part of the show. Stay tuned for more!

Credits :Pinkvilla/Getty Images

