GFRIEND end their contract with Source Music & go their separate ways; Agency trademarks the band's name

UPDATE: After the announcement of the girls leaving, reports state that Source Music has submitted an application to own the trademarks of the name ‘GFRIEND’ in English and 여자친구 at the Korean Intellectual Property Office. The applications reported, apparently cite back to January 2015 for Korean name of GFRIEND and March 2020 for the English name. Speculations between fans continue to rise as they wonder how the trademark application will affect the group, and if they will continue promoting under the name ‘GFRIEND’.

May 18 brings with it saddening news for K-Pop fans. According to an exclusive report by Tenasaia, GFRIEND is officially leaving their long term agency, Source Music. GFRIEND debuted in 2015 under the agency and has since been with them uptil now. The six member group had an unrivaled presence in the music industry, which wasn’t easy to avoid. However, the reports that have come out today have shocked fans.

It was reported by Tenasia that the six members, Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji decided to not renew their contracts with Source Music. The reason behind this decision or any other information is not stated by the K-media outlet. There were no statements by the agency when the news broke out. After some time, Source Music announced the end of their contract on Weverse platform.

Read the company’s statement below:

“Hello. This is Source Music.

The exclusive artist contract with GFRIEND and Source Music will conclude on May 22.

After careful consideration and extensive discussion, GFRIEND and Source Music have come to an agreement to follow separate paths to continued growth.

For the past six years, GFRIEND has won the boundless love of K-pop fans through a wide range of concepts, performances, and songs that marked a new generation of girl groups and music.

We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to GFRIEND who has allowed Source Music to accompany them on their journey.

We would like to deeply thank all BUDDY and fans who have shown your love for GFRIEND, and we ask that you give your unchanging love and support to the members who will begin their adventures in new and diverse areas.

Source Music will always continue to cheer for the members as they take the first step towards new beginnings.

Thank you.”

It is not yet officially stated anywhere that the group will be disbanding. As the news has left many fans speculate that it might mean that, some fans are hoping they ‘pull a GOT7’ - which basically is the scenario where GOT7 members chose to leave JYP Entertainment and are pursuing their own interests, while still being in the group.

GFRIEND’s agency Source Music joined HYBE Labels in 2019 which also gives fans hope that the group won’t be disbanding, but join different agencies while continuing to perform as a group. The six members were widely known for the plethora of concepts and themes they pulled off. Their incredible choreographies and synchronised dance moves also led to them being one of K-Pop’s top girl groups.

Check out some of the fans' reactions to this breaking news below:

they can still call us their buddys but we cant call them our gfriend anymore pic.twitter.com/VBzdGNkqh1 — nad (@yerinlive) May 18, 2021

I TRUST THAT GFRIEND IS COOKING SOMETHING BIG BCS THEY'VE BEEN SOO CHILL WITH THIS DOING VLIVES OFTEN IN THE HYBE BUILDING. I KNOW THEY HAVE A PLAN — cath (@sinbaegel) May 18, 202

They're literally different from others. They never did the mainstream type of music even tho the general public hated orchestral pop. They then matured through music, but still with that touch of a gfriend signature & never leaving orchestral pop. — GFRIEND REDEBUT (@SS0W0N) May 18, 2021

They are just not renewing their contract with Source Music... Nowhere is it mentioned that they are disbanding... they may yet pull another GOT7! — NAMU feeling like a GIANT! (@_iamasn_) May 18, 2021

