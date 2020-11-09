GFRIEND releases their third album Walpurgis Night; Along with title track MAGO’s music video; Watch

GFRIEND recently released their third album Walpurgis Night, plus the MV of the album’s title track Mago! Scroll down to watch the video of the new song.

GFRIEND is back with new music! On November 9, the girl group released their third full album Walpurgis Night along with the music video for the title track. MAGO is a disco genre track about becoming in charge of your own life. It was written by FRANTS, Bang Si Hyuk, members Eunha, Yuju, and Umji, and several other songwriters.

After the release of the song, many fans left positive comments, praising the all-girl band. One social media user said: “Mago is literally a bop. I'm impressed how Gfriend is exploring the music industry. Indeed the best gg.” Another added: “The comeback this time really impressed me with the concept of a disco full of twinkling lights. GFRIEND is really cool and the dances are so great I love this.”

Check out the music video below:

In case you missed it, earlier in February this year, Big Hit Entertainment had acquired GFRIEND's agency Source Music, and the all-girl band opened up about working with Big Hit. GFRIEND singer Umji revealed the managing company and the lyricist helped them improve the quality of their new album. "When we were working on this album, [Big Hit Entertainment's CEO] Bang Si Hyuk PD, as well as producers and staffs hired to focus on visual aspects provided assistance with content-related things by participating in making the songs and music video. Thanks to them, the content was congruently solid," she said, as per an AllKPop report.

