GFRIEND’s Sowon changes stage name to Kim So Jung; Steps into acting

Former GFRIEND member Sowon changed her stage name to her legal name Kim So Jung and officially signed with IOK Company to start her career as an actress. On August 2, IOK Company revealed the new artist under them and extended their support to the idol as they emphasised Kim So Jung’s infinite potential and talent. Fans are excited to see how the former singer will perform as an actress.

Kim So Jung is well known for her versatility and talent as the actress has previously hosted MBC Every1’s ‘Look At Me’ in 2018 and KBS Joy’s ‘Trend With Me’ in 2019. Owing to her charming visuals, the twenty-five-year-old singer also won the beauty icon award back in 2019 at the ‘Korea First Brand Awards’.

IOK company is home to many well-known actors like Go Hyun Jung, Kim Ha Neul and Jo In Sung and has recently acquired a full stake in YNK Entertainment strengthening its roots in the industry.

Sowon debuted as a singer and the leader of the group GFRIEND under Source Music in January 2015 and was famous as the ‘tall’ one in the group.

The six-member girl group consisted of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji, debuting on January 16, 2015, with their EP ‘Season of Glass’ and received a lot of love and support from fans for their amazing music. However, the group disbanded as the members decided to not renew their contracts with Source Music.

Some well-known songs by GFRIEND include ‘Navillera’, ‘Rough’, ‘Fingertip’ and ‘Me Gusta Tu’.

