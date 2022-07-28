GFRIEND trademark rejected: Fans say Source Music failed to gatekeep girl group’s fame

K-pop girl group GFRIEND who is also known by their Korean name 여자친구 debuted in January 2015 and continued to release popular enjoyable music until May 2021 when the sextet disbanded on the non-renewal of their contracts with Source Music. Since then, Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji, have taken different paths- in which Eunha, SinB and Umji also came together to form their own trio VIVIZ under BPM Entertainment.

What’s interesting is that according to the Korea Intellectual Property Protection Agency (KOIPA), Source Music, the agency responsible for the formation and management of GFRIEND from their debut to their disbandment, applied for the trademark rights to ‘GFRIEND’. However, the same has since been rejected. Some keen fans also noted that the applications were made multiple times.

According to KOIPA, there are multiple reasons as to why they took this step. The first being that the trademark is identical to the English name for the 6-member South Korean girl group GFRIEND and hence cannot be trademarked. Their second reasoning states that since the general public associates the applied trademark to the girl group, it can cause confusion to the consumers and lead to deception.

This also means that Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji can anytime come together to release another album together or even represent themselves as members of the group on broadcasts, allowing them to use their group name, GFRIEND, as they see fit. Fans of the group, BUDDYs, are in turn happy for the members of the group and are calling out their former agency for their actions, including sudden disbandment and mismanagement.

What do you think? Should GFRIEND come back as one group again? Let us know below.

