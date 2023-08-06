GFRIEND's Reunion: Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji enjoy a wholesome get together; Watch

GFRIEND, the group that debuted in the third-generation K-pop era was seen together again on August 5. The girl group members Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji reunited for a hangout making fans get emotional yet excited.

GFRIEND's reunion

The six-member girl group took to social media to share their wholesome time together. The GFRIEND's contract with Source Music ended in May 2021. The group members decided not to continue with the agency and parted ways to start a new chapter. The girls gathered together inducing excitement among fans as they showed their lovely bond through multiple photos and videos. The girl group seemed to have taken pictures at a photo booth. Yerin posted a picture captioning, "Indeed we had fun". And, Umji tagged members on her stories and said, "Still sharing so many fun moments together, I am so happy". Sowon, Eunha, SinB, and Yuju reshared the stories tagged by members. Fans can not express how much this wholesome moment meant to them and said it was lovely to see them all having a happy time together.

GFRIEND celebrated 8th Anniversary

On January 16, The Me Gustas Tu singers came together to celebrate their 8th debut anniversary. The group leader Sowon shared photos on Instagram with the group hug photo of the members. She also shared a chaotic and blurry picture of the group on her story saying, "We really do not have a proper photo… this was our best one". Other members also shared photos, and this moment made fans emotional as they wait for the group to make a comeback.

About GFRIEND

Coming from a small agency, GFRIEND made their name as the rookie girl group at many awards shows when they debuted in the year 2015 with their EP Seasons of Glass. The Rough singers have given iconic songs like Glass Bead, Fever, Apple, Crossroads, and many more to K-pop fans. HYBE Corporation previously known as Big Hit Entertainment acquired the group's company Source Music and made it a subsidiary under HYBE LABELS one of the top entertainment agencies in South Korea today. The group released their album Walpurgis Night in the year 2020 which marked their last album under Source Music. While other members are releasing solo music Eunha, SinB, and Umji made their trio called Viviz and have been promoting as the group since 2022.

