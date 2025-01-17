GFRIEND's Yuju to use limited vocals at group's 10th anniversary Seoul concerts due to throat inflammation; Report

GFRIEND’s Yuju will be minimizing live singing at the K-pop group's 10th anniversary concerts, scheduled to be held from January 17 (Friday) to 19 (Sunday). Their agency, Source Music released an official statement on Weverse, citing the reason for the Yuju's minimal participation in the event. The statement also mentioned how the agency plans to go about the artists' future endeavours.

As per the notice, Yuju recently recovered from flu, but had been experiencing throat issues since and had to be hospitalized again. The doctor then diagnosed "inflammation in her vocal cords and recommended that she rest her voice and refrain from singing for the time being." Although she has been advised to rest her vocal chords for the time being, the artist will participate in GFRIEND's 10th anniversary concerts. Yuju will try to speak and sing a little, without putting much strain on her throat.

Source Music mentioned the artist's health being the company's top priority and that they will be observing her condition carefully. Based on Yuju's physical state, they will decide on her next projects. The statement read, "Participation in future events will be adjusted accordingly based on her recovery." Regarding the matter, the label asked for the fans' understanding and assured of helping her to recover soon.

The six-member girl group, including Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji, recently reunited to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary with the release of a special album Season of Memories on January 13. GFRIEND wanted to have a full-group comeback for a long time and after releasing the album they said, "We're grateful that we get to commemorate the meaningful milestone of our 10th debut anniversary with a special album and various projects", as reported by a K-media agency.

The report further mentioned the girl group members being in talks about their 10th anniversary activities since ages. "Whenever we met, we naturally talked about our 10th anniversary and had confidence that we would gather again someday," said the group. After their three-day Seoul concert, GFRIEND is set to embark on an Asia tour through Osaka, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung and Taipei in March 2025.

