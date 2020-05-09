Ghoomketu: Nawazuddin Siddiqui dons the writer's hat in the film; To release digitally on May 22

Ghoomketu starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui will release digitally on May 22, 2020 and the film is directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra

After a long wait, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can heave a sigh of relief as his film Ghoomketu, will finally see the light of the day and will premiere online. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra, Ghoomketu is a comedy drama which underlines the life of an inexperienced author, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is struggling to make it big in the world of movies in Mumbai. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani in special appearances.

Today, the official announcement of the film was made on Twitter by trade analyst Taran Adarsh as he wrote, “IT'S OFFICIAL... #Ghoomketu - starring #NawazuddinSiddiqui - will release directly on #OTT [#ZEE5] on 22 May 2020... The feature film - revolving around a struggling writer - has special appearances by #AmitabhBachchan, #RanveerSingh, #SonakshiSinha and several prominent names.” The official plotline of Ghoomketu goes like, “On his quest to provide you with an awesome story, he’s impressed by day-to-day mundane life actions. Will his ambition and dedication exceed his abilities? Or will a corrupt cop (Kashyap), who’s on a mission to seek out Ghoomketu, put a brake on his 30-day escapade?”

We all know that Nawazuddin is one of the finest actors in the industry and talking about Ghoomkety, Nawazuddin described it as an unusual and never-seen-before character as he stated that he totally loved taking part in it. “Ghoomketu has an exceptional storyline which will certainly entertain the viewers. Throughout this time of the lockdown, I’m glad {that a} humorous movie that all the household can watch,” shared Nawaz

Credits :Twitter

