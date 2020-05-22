Ghoomketu Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ila Arun starrer is an unfunny and a tiring biopic of a writer

Ghoomketu Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ila Arun, Raghuvir Yadav and Anurag Kashyap

Ghoomketu Director: Pushpendra Nath Misra

Ghoomketu Stars: 1/5

Mumbai – the city of dreams. Each day several people arrive in the city to fulfil their big dreams in the glamorous industry of Bollywood. But we all know that making it big in the showbiz world isn’t a cakewalk and it takes a lot of hard work and luck. Interestingly, Pushpendra Nath Misra’s recent directorial Ghoomketu revolves on a similar subject but with a (not so required) twist. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ila Arun, Raghuvir Yadav and Anurag Kashyap in key roles, Ghoomketu happens to be a spoof on the aspiring writers of the industry but in a not so funny and tiring way.

Interestingly, having Nawazuddin in the lead, the trailer of Ghoomketu did garner a lot of eyeballs and it was expected that the movie will be a surprise box filled with interesting elements. After all, Nawaz is known for his impeccable acting prowess and the way he holds a moment on the silver screen. However, this apparent comedy, which is an unbearable biopic of a wannabe writer, was a complete disappointment. In fact, you would want to quit watching it minutes after it begins and will be glad that you had a chance to switch to another movie on OTT.

Ghoomketu is a story of the titular character (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who aspires to be a writer in Bollywood. Hailing from Mahona in Uttar Pradesh, this man has high dreams and ends up fleeing to Mumbai to try his luck in Bollywood. The movie is all about his innocent attempts at trying his hand at scriptwriting, the struggles he comes across in Mumbai and about his family in Mahona which has some interesting characters. Interestingly, Nawaz has got a hold of a book called ‘How to be a Bollywood writer’ and he was seen following the guidelines ardently as he tried his hands on various genres. And from here on, Ghoomketu becomes a film within a film.

Confused? Well, that’s exactly how the story of Ghoomketu has been. It will leave you uninterested and confused at every step as it fails to create a connect with the audience. The chaotic screenplay will make it difficult to get a hold of two parallel worlds that are running at a different pace. Besides, this so called comedy movie lacks the essence of comedy and fails to strike a single punch. In fact, all you can find is a bunch of unfunny conversation that has been compiled to together to make a mediocre screenplay.

Interestingly, writer and director Pushpendra Nath Misra has given major attention to the essence of small villages and its usual characteristics. But when it came to the story, things seemed to be quite messed up. Not only did the storyline fail to create an impact, but the dialogues are also weak. You will miss having a laugh throughout the story. On the other, a talented actor like Nawazuddin, who is known for giving mind boggling performances, was underplayed in Ghoomketu.

However, his chemistry with Ila Arun, who played the role of her bhua Santo, did come as a little respite and lifting the otherwise dull script. This isn’t all. Anurag Kashyap and Raghuvir Yadav, who also had a key role in the movie, were seen yelling for no reason and even failed to leave a mark. Interestingly, there is more to Ghoomketu. Apart from this lead cast, this ‘painful’ biopic also has cameos by Amitabh Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha and these cameos will make you disappointed.

If this wasn’t enough for the torture, the makers of Ghoomketu also ruined the iconic train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. To sum it up, Ghoomketu had a dialogue, “Yeh comedy bahot katheen cheez hai, logon ko hasi bhi aani chahiye.” But looks like the makers have forgotten this important ingredient in their own recipe.

To note, Ghoomketu was made in 2013-14 and it took it six years for the movie to find a platform and now you know why. It is worth mentioning that Ghoomketu marks the last onscreen presence of actor Razak Khan who breathed his last in 2016.

Why watch it? Well, you can bear this no funny comedy drama only if you are a die hard fan of Nawazuddin Siddiqui but only to get disappointed.

