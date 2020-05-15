Ghoomketu Teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap keep it quirky with a dash of masala from Ranveer Singh

In the brief teaser, we get to see the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ghoomketu, a small town guy, but a passionate writer trying to make it big in the city of Mumbai.

With OTT platforms stepping up their game, a brand new offering from Zee5 is set to premiere next week. The streaming platform dropped the teaser of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap starrer Ghoomketu and this comedy drama will surely be a respite from the gory dramas currently streaming. In the brief teaser, we get to see the talented Nawazuddin as Ghoomketu, a small town guy, but a passionate writer trying to make it big in the city of Mumbai.

The comedy drama also stars Anurag Kashyap in the leading role as a laidback cop. The story revolves around Ghoomketu and his missing Bollywood movie script which he has tirelessly spent writing for at least a month. This duo of a passionate writer and laidback, corrupt cop is sure to leave you chuckling.

If that wasn't all, the teaser also gives a glimpse of some star-studded cameos that are set to feature in the film. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha make an appearance and seem to be the perfect dash of masala needed for this comedy drama.

Check out Ghoomketu's teaser below:

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), Ghoomketu is set to release on ZEE5 on 22 May. Alongside Nawazuddin and Anurag, the series also stars Raghubir Yadav, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna. Reportedly, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani will also be making a cameo in the film.

