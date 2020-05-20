Ghoomketu Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's quirky comedy is a fun ride with Ranveer Singh & Amitabh Bachchan

If you want to take a break from some dark and heavy OTT content, Zee5's Ghoomketu starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to release this Friday.

With OTT platforms stepping up their game, Zee5 is all set to release its latest offering -- a Hindi comedy drama. If you want to take a break from some dark and heavy OTT content, Zee5's Ghoomketu starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to release this Friday. After dropping a teaser, the platform released its trailer and looks like the audiences are in for a ride. We get to see the talented Nawazuddin as Ghoomketu, a small town guy, but a passionate scriptwriter trying to make it big in the city of Mumbai.

The trailer opens with Ghoomketu's story telling skills on display. His crazy, adventurous ride in the city of dreams shows him trying hard to touch base with Shah Rukh Khan. Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha also star in the film in cameo roles. Opposite Nawazuddin, is Anurag Kashyap who essays the role of a laidback cop. The story revolves around Ghoomketu and his missing Bollywood movie script which he has tirelessly spent writing for at least a month. This duo of a passionate writer and laidback, corrupt cop is sure to leave you chuckling.

Check out Ghoomketu trailer below:

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), Ghoomketu is set to release on ZEE5 on 22 May. Alongside Nawazuddin and Anurag, the series also stars Raghubir Yadav, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna. Reportedly, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani will also be making a cameo appearance in the film.

