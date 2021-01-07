Ghost: Record of Youth's Park So Dam and Itaewon Class' Kim Dong Hee CONFIRMED to star in Lee Hae Young's film

Park So-dam and Kim Dong-hee are amongst the confirmed cast members of Lee Hae-young's upcoming directorial Ghost which is set in 1933, during the Japanese colonisation of Korea.

Lee Hae-young, director of the hit 2018 South Korean film Believer, has his star-studded cast confirmed for his upcoming directorial titled Ghost. According to News1 Korea via Soompi, the action-espionage film will star Sol Kyung-gu, Park So-dam, Honey Lee, Kim Dong-hee, Seo Hyun-woo and Park Hae-soo in pivotal roles. Ghost is set in 1933, during the Japanese colonisation of Korea.

As for the particular storyline, Ghost chronicles around five suspects, one of whom could be a spy for the anti-Japanese resistance under the mysterious name 'Ghost'. These five suspects are interrogated while being trapped inside an isolated hotel and must use their wits to fight and escape while also suspecting and douting the others. Interestingly, Ghost has already begun filming with shoot kickstarting on January 4. As for the character details, Kyung-gu plays Murayama Jyunji, a Japanese police officer as well as a former soldier who used to be a member of Japan's intelligence agency. However, Murayama has since been demoted to the Japanese colonial government of Korea, surveilling communications.

As for So-dam, the Parasite star plays Yuriko, a powerful secretary of a high-ranking official within the Japanese colonial government of Korea. Yuriko's job profile is shocking as she's Korean and arouses suspicion over how she got the gig. Lee plays Park Cha-kyung, a communications employee who records coded message while Dong-hee plays Baek Ho, Cha-kyung's younger co-worker. Seo Hyun-woo plays Chun Kye-jang, a cryptographer who is exceptionally talented at decryption and is timid but sharp. Finally, Hae-soo plays Kaito, the security agent in charge of the investigation surrounding the identity of 'Ghost,' the spy who has infiltrated the colonial government.

