(G)I-DLE achieves Triple Crown on Gaon’s Weekly Charts with ‘TOMBOY’

Gaon Chart’s weekly rankings for the week of March 20 to March 26 have been released! This week, girl group (G)I-DLE has achieved a triple crown, as they ranked number one on all three digital charts with their hit title track track ‘TOMBOY’ - the overall digital chart, the digital download chart, and the streaming chart.

On the overall digital chart, Jay Park and IU’s ‘GANADARA’ ranks at number 2, followed by Red Velvet’s ‘Feel My Rhythm’, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s ‘INVU’, and MSG Wannabe (M.O.M)’s ‘Do you want to hear’, in order.

On the digital download chart, Stray Kids’ ‘MANIAC’ ranks at number 2 for the week, followed by Red Velvet’s ‘Feel My Rhythm’, Highlight’s ‘DAYDREAM’, and Jay Park and IU’s ‘GANADARA’.

This week’s streaming chart sees Jay Park and IU’s ‘GANADARA’ at number 2, following (G)I-DLE’s ‘TOMBOY’. Taeyeon’s ‘INVU’ is rank 3 for the week, followed by MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok’s ‘Drunken Confession’ ranking at number 4, and MSG Wannabe (M.O.M)’s ‘Do you want to hear’ rounding out the top 5.

Boy group CRAVITY, meanwhile, tops this week’s physical album chart, with their latest release ‘LIBERTY : IN OUR COSMOS’ debuting at number 1. Red Velvet’s ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm’ follows, entering the chart at number 2. Stray Kids’ ‘ODDINARY’ is number 3 for the week on the album chart, followed by Highlight’s ‘DAYDREAM’ debuting at number 4, and MONSTA X’s Kihyun’s solo debut single album ‘VOYAGER’ at rank 5.

