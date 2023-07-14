(G)I-DLE adapts whimsical roles in first English single I DO music video; Watch

(G)I-DLE released the music video for their first English single I DO on July 14. I DO is co-produced by 88rising along with Cube Entertainment. (G)I-DLE depicted a side of the group which was never seen before and it feels surreal to see the members in such a concept. I DO is a pre-release of the group's full English album HEAT which is scheduled to be released in September this year.

(G)I-DLE's I DO music video

The Cube Entertainment's girl group (G)I-DLE made their comeback with an all-English single called I DO. This synth-pop song was released by 88rising after they partnered with CUBE Entertainment. This 80s-inspired song is about attempting to reconnect with a long-lost love purely out of regret and jealousy but the music video says otherwise. The video illustrates the tale of a stranger and an unearthly creature who looks like humans but when sneezes, it turns into someone else. Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua played the role of this creature. The members have portrayed top-notch chemistry with the stranger to show their love story. The video is enchantingly beautiful and accompanied by (G)I-DLE's amazing vocals very well. The cinematography has 88rising written all over it as the production gave (G)I-DLE a new look.

(G)I-DLE's first English album HEAT

For the first time ever, (G)I-DLE's English music has been produced, according to Billboard, by one of the largest K-pop organizations, Cube Entertainment, and an American mass media company, 88rising. Many well-known musicians, like BIBI, NIKI, Jackson Wang, ATARASHII GAKKO, and others are represented by the Asian music platform 88rising. The CEO of the company acknowledged his enthusiasm for the HEAT, which is also a first for Cube Entertainment in producing an album for one of its artists that is entirely in English. Taking into consideration the musical abilities the leader Soyeon possesses, the two agencies 88rising and Cube Entertainment decided to join hands by completely believing in the girls. (G) I-DLE's first full English album HEAT will be available on September 7, 2023, ET.

