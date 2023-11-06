(G)I-DLE, aespa, IVE announce surprise collab NOBODY; Check out trailer

The members from three K-pop groups, namely (G)I-DLE, aespa, and IVE, have come together for an exciting collaborative project titled NOBODY. This unique collaboration is set to bring a fusion of their individual talents and styles, promising an intriguing and potentially groundbreaking musical experience. Fans and music enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate the release of this project as it unites artists from these renowned girl groups in the K-pop industry.

(G)I-DLE, aespa, and IVE members team up for NOBODY

On November 6, M:USB released an exciting trailer for their upcoming single titled NOBODY, which is set to feature members from popular K-pop groups (G)I-DLE, aespa, and IVE. However, the identities of the specific members who will be participating in the track remain shrouded in mystery. The trailer cleverly hints at this intrigue by titling the featured members as "? of (G)I-DLE / ? of aespa / ? of IVE."

Fans eagerly anticipating this iconic collaboration will need to exercise some patience, as further details and revelations about the project are set to be disclosed on November 16 at 6 PM KST. This upcoming date holds the promise of unveiling more information about the highly-anticipated musical endeavor, leaving fans in suspense until then.

aespa is returning with Drama on November 10

aespa is poised to captivate the global music scene once again with its upcoming album. The K-pop sensation is gearing up for a full-group comeback in November. They are set to release their fourth mini album, Drama, on November 10 at 12 PM KST, which will feature a total of six songs, with the title track sharing the album's name, Drama. The announcement was accompanied by the release of a teaser video.

Check out the teaser video right here!

(G)I-DLE make their all-English debut with Heat

On October 5, 2023, (G)I-DLE introduced their inaugural special English EP, titled Heat, featuring the track I Want That as the album's leading title. A pre-release titled I Do was unveiled on July 14, 2023.

The physical album is available in a variety of versions, including Blaze, Flare, and a set of five individual member and group digipacks.

Kitsch becomes IVE’s 5th MV to reach 100 million views on YouTube

On November 2, at around 4:39 p.m. KST, IVE achieved a significant milestone as their music video for Kitsch crossed the 100 million views mark. Remarkably, it took about seven months and six days since its release on March 27 to reach this milestone. Kitsch now joins the ranks of IVE's other music videos with over 100 million views, including ELEVEN, LOVE DIVE, After LIKE, and I AM.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans' Get Up charts in Top 100 of Billboard 200 for 14 weeks; becomes first K-Pop girl group to do so