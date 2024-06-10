(G)I-DLE announces 7th mini-album I SWAY with new teaser PICS; to return on July 8

The K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE has announced that they will be making a comeback with a new album titled I SWAY. Read on for more details.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Jun 10, 2024
(G)I-DLE: courtesy of CUBE Entertainment
(G)I-DLE: courtesy of CUBE Entertainment
Key Highlight
  • (G)I-DLE releases teaser for upcoming album title I SWAY
  • More about K-pop group (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE surprised their fans with the announcement of their comeback with brand-new music. Furthermore, they have also released the first teaser images for the upcoming album titled I SWAY, creating anticipation among fans.

(G)I-DLE releases teaser for upcoming album title I SWAY

On June 10, 2024, (G)I-DLE released the teasers for their upcoming album titled I SWAY. The new album will be the group’s 7th mini-album. The group also revealed the date of release which is July 7, 2024.

In the teaser image that is released, a walkman is included which is built with vivid blue and pink colors. Moreover, a cassette is playing inside the music equipment which is the name of the album along with the release date.

Previously, the group released six extended plays over the years, and I Am was the first release in 2018. I Made was released in 2019, and in 2020, I Trust was dropped. The fourth solo album titled I Burn was released in 2021, I Love in 2022 and I Feel was recently released in 2023. 


More about K-pop group (G)I-DLE

The girl group (G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment and released their first full album titled I Never Die in 2022. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Initially, the group consisted of six members, but after member Soojin left the group, they continued as a five-member group. 

Furthermore, the group released their second full album titled 2 in 2024 with the main song Super Lady. The song Fate from the album also went on to receive a PAK or Perfect All-Kill which is prestigious and one of the hardest music achievements. 

The girl band received a PAK for the song TOMBOY from their first studio album, I Never Die, released in 2022. The next song they achieved a PAK for was Nxde from their fifth EP, I Love. With the song Queencard from their sixth EP, I Feel, they received their third PAK in 2023. 

Additionally, the K-pop group was also featured in Jennifer Lopez’s song This Time Around, which was released on March 15, 2024. The group has been making a mark in not just the South Korean music industry but also globally. 


Credits: CUBE Entertainment
