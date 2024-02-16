(G)I-DLE finally released their anticipated music video Revenge on February 16, 2024, at 12 am KST. The song is one of the B-side tracks from their second full-length studio album, 2, which was released on January 29, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, Super Lady. The group’s usual concepts revolve around themes of self-love and feminism, and the new album also follows a similar route.

(G)I-DLE seeks vengeance in Revenge music video

The music video opened with Yeh Shu Hua standing on the balcony of a building, overlooking the landscape. However, when she entered the room, a large explosion encapsulated the scene. So Yeon was seen looking through the window of another building at the explosion.

As the video moved forward, various members were seen playing roles for their given objectives. The lyrics of the video talked about chasing a certain someone to the ends of the earth until they finally get their revenge. It was also implied that they had been wronged, and now it was their turn to get vengeance.

During the climax of the video, it is shown that Yeh Shu Hua is attacked by her lover, and she defends herself by hitting him on the head. Other members of the group also arrive at the same time to rescue them from the abusive relationship. Together, they make an elaborate plan to bury the dead body and leave behind no evidence.

Advertisement

Watch Revenge music video

(G)I-DLE second studio album 2 details

The song is of the pop genre, and it contains elements of R&B and hip-hop. Moreover, the track is composed by Jeon Seyeon alongside Pop Time and Kako. As usual, Jeon Soyeon is the sole songwriter for the song. 2 consists of a total of eight songs apart from Revenge and Super Lady, which are Doll, Wife, Vision, 7Days, Rollie, and Fate.

Each song is characterized by unique elements and possesses a distinct sound. Along with delving into dark themes, the album also contains songs that are fun and lighthearted. Nevertheless, (G)I-DLE always stays true to their empowering and daring narrative, which focuses on women and has a hint of sensuality. Additionally, known as a “self-producing” group, they have continuously been integral to the song production process.

ALSO READ: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes cinematic solo debut with STAY music video from ENTITY, an emotive reflection; WATCH