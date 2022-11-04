(G)I-DLE breaks personal record as latest release ‘Nxde’ crosses 100 million views on YouTube

According to Cube Entertainment on November 4th, the music video for (G)I-DLE ’s title song 'Nxde' (nude) of the 5th mini album 'I love' released on October 17th was 100 million views on YouTube, 19 days after its release. This corresponds to 22nd place in the overall K-pop ranking, and is the shortest record by about 30 days earlier than the 48 days of 'TOMBOY' released in March. As a result, (G)I-DLE has released their debut song ‘LATATA’, ‘One’, ‘Senorita’, ‘LION’, ‘Oh my god’, ‘Hwa’, ‘TOMBOY’, followed by ‘Nxde’ (Nude). Until now, it has the 8th 100 million view music video.

The music video for 'Nxde' (nude) not only exceeded 24 million views within 24 hours of being released, but also proved its hot popularity by maintaining the top spot in domestic popular videos every day. The album ranked 71st on the US Billboard 200 and entered the Billboard main chart for the first time since their debut.

(G)I-DLE's latest release:

The album's representative title song 'Nude (Nxde)' also ranked 13th on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. It also peaked at #198 on the Billboard Global Chart. This achievement is (G)I-DLE's first entry into the Billboard main chart after their debut. In particular, it is even more meaningful in that it is an achievement achieved only with (G)I-DLE's music, without going through a major record label in the United States.

Nxde's achievement:

The new song 'Nxde' ranked first on the domestic music charts every day, and is firmly at the top of the charts. In addition, the 5th mini-album 'I Love' took the first place in 40 regions around the world in the iTunes Top Album category at the same time as it was released, and recorded a growth rate of about 284%, surpassing 678,000 copies in Initial Chodong sales. (G)I-DLE, who writes records every day like this, not only proved the power of a strong fandom at home and abroad, but also showed steady upward growth in the fourth year of their debut.

ALSO READ: So Ju Yeon confirmed to reprise her role for Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung starrer ‘Dr. Romantic 3’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.