(G)I-DLE, BTOB’s CUBE Ent signs strategic 80 billion KRW contract with Kakao Ent: Highlights

CUBE Entertainment announced, “We signed an advance distribution contract for music and contents with Kakao Entertainment, the largest comprehensive content company in Korea.”

The total contract amount is KRW 80 billion (including VAT). This amount exceeds CUBE Entertainment’s sales of 72 billion KRW last year, and corresponds to more than 430% of last year’s album and music sales of about 15 billion KRW. With this contract, CUBE Entertainment will secure 50 billion KRW by January next year. After that, depending on the sales situation, an additional 30 billion KRW will be paid in advance.

CUBE Entertainment's statement

CUBE Entertainment said, "With this large contract signed with Kakao Entertainment, we could see that Cube Entertainment's status in the market has risen a lot. The actual contract period is 5 years, but as we are expecting the record-high performance in the album and sound source divisions this year thanks to the performance of our artists including (G)I-DLE, internally, we judged that there is no problem in offsetting all advance payments with sales at an early stage. In addition, the cash inflow through this contract will enable us to secure liquidity and seek additional investment opportunities.”

They also further stated that, “Based on the secured funds, we have laid the foundation to flexibly respond to changes in the rapidly changing industrial environment in line with the recent signs of the lifting of the Korean Peninsula and the reopening situation in China, and we have enough room to invest in and support new artists as well as existing artists. In addition, through this contract, synergy is expected through additional collaboration between CUBE Entertainment and Kakao Enter, the largest content distribution platform in Korea.”

CUBE Entertainment's revenue has been continuously increasing since 2019, a year after girl group (G)I-DLE debuted. It generated 72 billion KRW in sales last year, a 92 percent increase over the previous year.