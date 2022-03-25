(G)I-DLE creates new record by becoming 1st group to attain Perfect All-Kill with ‘TOMBOY’ in 2022

On March 25, iCharts revealed that (G)I-DLE achieved a Perfect All-Kill with the latest comeback ‘TOMBOY’, a first in 2022. A song is awarded a certified all-kill when it is No. 1 on the daily and 24Hits charts of Melon, the daily and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s daily chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart.

In other news, (G)I-DLE ranked first with 'TOMBOY' on Mnet's 'M Countdown', which aired on March 24th. As a result, SBS MTV 'The Show' on March 22nd and MBC Every1's 'Show! Champion' followed by 'M Countdown' on this day, achieving 3 trophies on music shows. The new song 'Tomboy', released on March 14th, is a song that combines (G)I-DLE's unique voice and magnificent instrumental sound. The harsh and bold atmosphere and direct lyrics stand out. According to Genie Music, (G)I-DLE's 'TOMBOY' topped the Genie Real Time Chart for 154 hours at the same time as the comeback. It also topped the Genie Daily Chart for 3 days.

(G)I-DLE consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Originally a six-piece, Soojin departed from the group on August 14, 2021. The group debuted on May 2, 2018, with the single ‘Latata’ from their first extended play ‘I Am’. On July 31, 2019, the group debuted in Japan under U-Cube with ‘Latata’.

In 2018, the group was dubbed the ‘monster rookies’ of the year and have been considered one of the most successful South Korean girl groups that do not hail from the ‘big three’ record labels. Since their debut, the group has released six extended plays and nine singles, which include: ‘Latata’, ‘Hann (Alone)’, ‘Senorita’, ‘Uh-Oh’, ‘Lion’, ‘Oh My God’, ‘Dumdi Dumdi’, ‘Hwaa’ and ‘Tomboy’. Relatively unusual for a K-pop girl group, (G)I-DLE are directly involved in the creation of their music. In particular Soyeon has written or co-written (along with co-produced) the majority of the group's title song releases, with Minnie and Yuqi also co-writing a significant number of album songs.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V is tuning into THIS show starring bestie Park Hyung Sik; Their Instagram bromance will make you aww

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.