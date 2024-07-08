(G)I-DLE dances through summer with 90s Californian vibes in new Klaxon music video from I SWAY; Watch

(G)I-DLE has made their much-awaited comeback for the second time this year with Klaxon, the title track of their seventh mini-album I SWAY. While the quintet brings 90s Californian summer vibes with the song, I SWAY offers fans 4 distinct tracks to enjoy this season.

(G)I-DLE releases Klaxon music video

On July 8, (G)I-DLE released the highly anticipated music video for Klaxon, the title track from their latest mini-album I SWAY. The video captures the members in trendy outfits and distinct hairstyles that perfectly evoke the essence of a 90s California summer.

With vibrant colors and a lively city backdrop, the members are seen dancing energetically on top of cars amidst heavy traffic, performing a fun and catchy hook step. The song's upbeat tune complements the video’s visuals, creating a nostalgic yet fresh vibe.

The lyrics of Klaxon reflect a romantic and dramatic story, adding to the playful choreography and vibrant aesthetics. Fans are thrilled with the nostalgic yet innovative concept, praising (G)I-DLE for their creativity and charisma.

Watch (G)I-DLE’s Klaxon music video here;

With the release of Klaxon has already garnered significant attention, (G)I-DLE is bound to further solidify their reputation as trendsetters in the K-pop scene.

More about (G)I-DLE’s mini-album I SWAY and upcoming world tour

(G)I-DLE's summer comeback with their seventh mini album, I SWAY, was officially announced on June 10 at midnight KST, marking an exciting return for the girl group. The album features four new tracks: Klaxon, Last Forever, Neverland, and Bloom, promising a blend of captivating melodies and thrilling energy that fans eagerly anticipated.

Adding to the excitement, (G)I-DLE will kick off their highly anticipated live tour in August, starting with back-to-back shows in Seoul, South Korea. Known for their electrifying stage presence and performances, the group will then embark on an international journey, thrilling fans in cities across Asia and the United States.

Highlights include performances in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Tacoma, Oakland, Anaheim, Houston, Rosemont, Belmont Park, and concluding in Sydney, Australia, in November 2024. Fans worldwide are gearing up to experience (G)I-DLE’s latest music live, showcasing their evolution and musical prowess on a global stage.

