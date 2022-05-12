(G)I-DLE to embark on long-awaited first world tour in June; Dates & cities announced

(G)I-DLE will finally be embarking on their first-ever world tour in June! On May 11 at 8:30 pm IST (May 12 at midnight KST), the girl group officially announced their upcoming world tour, ‘JUST ME ()I-DLE’. Starting off with two nights in concert on June 18 and June 19 in Seoul, the girl group will be heading to the United States.

According to the released information, at present, (G)I-DLE is confirmed to be making stops in eight different American cities (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, New York and Atlanta) throughout July and August, following which the girl group will be going to Santiago, Mexico City, and Monterrey. After this, (G)I-DLE will be bringing the tour back to Asia and performing in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo and Singapore.

Giving hope to fans whose locations have not been announced as of yet, the announcement ends with a notice promising more locations and dates. Check out the first set of tour stops, below:

‘JUST ME ()I-DLE’ comes over two years after (G)I-DLE was originally supposed to hold their first world tour. The girl group had announced a world tour titled ‘I-LAND: WHO AM I’, scheduled to kick off in April 2020, which had first been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and eventually had to be cancelled. CUBE Entertainment, their agency, had announced an online concert instead, commenting, “It was a difficult decision to make and we appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the health and safety of the artist and audience.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Our Beloved Summer’ star Lee Jun Hyuk to lead webtoon based drama ‘Vigilante’; Nam Joo Hyuk still in talks