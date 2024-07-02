(G)I-DLE is gearing up for a summer comeback with brand-new music, as fans have been waiting for a long time. Titled I SWAY, the group has released a video teaser for the album, creating anticipation within the K-pop community. The new record marks the group’s seventh extended play.

(G)I-DLE releases intro film teaser for upcoming album I SWAY

On July 2, 2024, (G)I-DLE released a video teaser for their upcoming album, I SWAY, and the members are all set to take over the summer. In the short clip, each member is seen in their green rooms doing various tasks. While group member Minnie is busy in discussions with the manager, Shuhua is posing for the cameras.

On the other hand, Soyeon is giving an interview, and Yuqi is performing a song with the band backstage. Miyeon is seen grabbing the mic and walking towards the members. As all of them gather at a place, they all take one last picture and head towards the stage where the audience anticipates an enthralling performance from the group.

Previously, the tracklist of the album has also been released and it will consist of four songs in total: Klaxon, Last Forever, Bloom, and Neverland. The group has taken up a fun summer concept and the songs can be expected to be performance-inclined with energetic beats. The album is scheduled to release on July 8, 2024.

More about (G)I-DLE

The girl group (G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment and released their first full album, titled I Never Die, in 2022. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Initially, the group consisted of six members, but after member Soojin left the group, they continued as a five-member group.

Previously, the group released six extended plays over the years, and I Am was the first release in 2018. I Made was released in 2019, and in 2020, I Trust was dropped. The fourth solo album, titled I Burn, was released in 2021, I Love in 2022 and I Feel was recently released in 2023.

