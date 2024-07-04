(G)I-DLE is gearing up for its much-anticipated comeback with brand-new music. The group is set to release a mini-album titled I SWAY along with the main track Klaxon. By releasing the music video teaser or the song, the group has further created curiosity among fans.

(G)I-DLE releases music video teaser for song Klaxon from upcoming mini-album I SWAY

On July 4, 2024, at midnight KST, (G)I-DLE unveiled the music video teaser for the song Klaxon. It will serve as the title track for the upcoming mini-album I SWAY. In the short video, the members are seen sitting inside a convertible car stuck in the middle of the road due to heavy traffic. With frustration on their faces, they wait for the cars to move.

Watch Klaxon music video teaser

However, Soyeon sings a few words from the song, which go, “What time is it now?” and the reply she receives is "Summer.” With a surprising look on her face, she turns the engine on and drives away. The members’ trendy outfits and unique hairdos are reminiscent of the 90s summer in California, where the entire city gets washed with vibrant hues.

Previously, the tracklist of the album has also been released, and apart from Klaxon, it will consist of three songs in total: Last Forever, Bloom, and Neverland. The group has taken up a fun summer concept, and the songs can be expected to be performance-inclined with energetic beats. The album is scheduled to release on July 8, 2024.

More about the girl group (G)I-DLE

The girl group (G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment and released their first full album, titled I Never Die, in 2022. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Initially, the group consisted of six members, but after member Soojin left the group, they continued as a five-member group.

The group has released six extended plays over the years, and I Am was the first release in 2018. I Made was released in 2019, and in 2020, I Trust was dropped. The fourth solo album, titled I Burn, was released in 2021, I Love in 2022 and I Feel was recently released in 2023.

