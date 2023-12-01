(G)I-DLE is likely to make a comeback with their 2nd full album soon: Reports

(G)I-DLE, the sensational girl group, is poised for a momentous return to the spotlight in January 2024, as reported by K-media on December 1 KST. This highly anticipated comeback marks a significant milestone for the group, arriving eight months after its last Korean release, with, I feel back in May of the preceding year.

(G)I-DLE to reportedly make a comeback in January 2024

The buzz surrounding (G)I-DLE's comeback is palpable within the K-pop community, signaling the unveiling of its 2nd full album. This announcement has ignited immense excitement among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the group's return to the music scene.

The eight-month break since its last release provided a window for individual pursuits, allowing each member to hone their skills further and explore diverse creative endeavors. As the anticipation builds, expectations are soaring high for the group's artistic evolution and the musical direction it will embark upon with its upcoming album.

Known for its innovative concepts, captivating performances, and distinctive musicality, (G)I-DLE has continually pushed boundaries, establishing itself as a pioneer in the industry. The members' ability to craft immersive music and visually stunning performances has garnered them a devoted global following.

The impending comeback not only marks a musical journey but also symbolizes a new chapter in (G)I-DLE's career trajectory. Fans worldwide await the unveiling of its 2nd full album with bated breath, eagerly anticipating the group's impactful return to the stage and the captivating melodies and performances bound to accompany it.

As January 2024 draws closer, the excitement and fervor surrounding (G)I-DLE's comeback continues to escalate, promising an electrifying and unforgettable musical experience for the group's loyal supporters.

(G)I-DLE was titled Favorite Global Performer Female at MAMA 2023

(G)I-DLE, the acclaimed K-pop powerhouse, added another feather to its cap by clinching the Favorite Global Performer Award (Female) at the prestigious 2023 MAMA Awards earlier this week. The group's stellar performance at the event showcased its dynamic stage presence and musical prowess.

Notably, (G)I-DLE treated fans to a mesmerizing rendition of its hit song Queencard on the iconic Tokyo Dome stage. The electrifying performance not only highlighted the members' exceptional vocal and dance skills but also underscored their global appeal. The Favorite Global Performer Award (Female) win reflects the group's international impact and resonates with their dedicated fanbase.

As (G)I-DLE continues to make waves both domestically and on the global stage, this recent recognition at the 2023 MAMA Awards serves as a testament to its unwavering influence and popularity in the world of K-pop.

