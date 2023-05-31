(G)I-DLE joins Top 50 of Billboard 200 for the first time with latest album I Feel

(G)I-DLE has officially debuted in the top 50 of Billboard 200 as their latest album I Feel charts at no. 41. This is the highest chart ranking for (G)I-DLE on Billboard as their last ranking was no. 71 for their last album I Love in 2022. Their latest album has also earned many other achievements like crossing 1 million album sales on Hanteo Chart, making them the 4th highest first-week sales in Hanteo history by a girl group.

(G)I-DLE achievements:

'Queencard' came out on top in the Top 100 and the real-time and daily charts of four domestic music websites: Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Flo. Following the title song TOMBOY of the first album I NEVER DIE delivered last year and the title track Nxde of the fifth mini album, the gathering by and by demonstrated the ubiquity of the condition. (G)I-DLE established themselves as a global band immediately following the release of the new album on May 15 by placing first in the iTunes Top Album category in 18 regions, including Singapore, Turkey, Mexico, and Thailand. Initial Chodong sales surpassed 1,163,300 copies on the 21st, a career-high. This is a record that places them fourth among girl groups in Chodong. The music video and performance video were positioned first and second on YouTube's most famous recordings just after their delivery, demonstrating their distinct fascination. The music video has received more than 95 million views and is close to breaking another record. The video's success continues to depend on the challenge trend.

(G)I-DLE’s activities:

Recently, Cube Entertainment released (G)I-DLE members singing Allergy in a live session. The newly released live video begins with members of (G)I-DLE singing in various locations. The atmosphere is more intense, and (G)I-DLE's vocals, which have a lot of personality and appeal, work well together. They also feel alive, like they're listening to a live performance right there, which makes fans go crazy. The agency claims that Allergy is a song about loving themselves completely, even though many people resent themselves for comparing themselves to other people. Specifically, the track was cherished by worldwide fans by positioning second on the US Billboard's 'Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter' chart.

