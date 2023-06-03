(G)I-DLE makes new record as latest release Queencard music video surpasses 100 million views on YouTube

As of June 3, the title track, Queencard, from (G)I-DLE's sixth mini album, I feel, which was released on June 15, had received 100 million views on YouTube. As a result, (G)I-DLE becomes the quickest K-Pop group to reach 100 million views on YouTube in 2023. As soon as they were released, the Queencard music video and performance video ranked first and second on YouTube's most popular videos, demonstrating their explosive popularity. In addition, on the 18th day of its release, the number of views on YouTube exceeded 100 million views, demonstrating the (G)I-DLE syndrome that has established itself as a popular girl group.

(G)I-DLE’s achievements:

With this, (G)I-DLE has released their debut songs LATATA, Hann, Senorita, LION, Oh my god, Hwa, TOMBOY, Nxde and Queencard added, it is the ninth music video, which has received 100 million views, surpassing the previous record set by girl groups from the fourth generation. (G)I-DLE's new album 'I feel' is a collection containing (G)I-DLE's statement that they will cherish 'me' as they feel, regardless of what they look like. Following its delivery, (G)I-DLE feel showed its popularity by positioning first in quite a while including Singapore, Turkey, Mexico, Thailand and Hong Kong in the iTunes Top Collection classification. In addition, they broke their own record by debuting at number 41 on the Billboard 200.

(G)I-DLE’s activities:

Additionally, (G)I-DLE intends to begin their second worldwide tour. On June seventeenth and eighteenth at Jamsil Gymnasium in Seoul, the Seoul show, which opens the world visit marvelously, demonstrated areas of strength of their power by recording all seats sold out simultaneously as broad reservations opened. As a result, (G)I-DLE added concerts on September 9 in London, September 11 in Amsterdam, September 13 in Paris, September 16 in Brussels, September 18 in Berlin, and September 27 and 28 in Tokyo. reacted to their assistance. In the meantime, the new song Queencard has earned (G)I-DLE six wins on music competitions.

