(G)I-DLE member Minnie to collaborate with English pop star Anne-Marie? Find Out

According to a South Korean media coverage on February 15th, Anne-Marie and (G)I-DLE's Minnie recently finished discussing the collaboration and finished pre-release work, such as recording a new song they collaborated on and filming a promotional video. It is expected that music fans around the world will respond to the meeting of the two artists with unique tones.

Anne Marie is a British pop star who received a lot of love in Korea with the song '2002'. Known as a talented singer, she held her first solo concert in Korea in April 2019 and started communicating with her Korean fans. In July of the same year, when the scheduled festival appearance was canceled, it became a hot topic by holding a free performance directly for disappointed fans. Anne-Marie visited Korea last year to attend her music festival, 'Slow Life Slow Live'. At the time, she delighted her fans by appearing in various videos such as YouTube channel ‘MMTG Express' and Dingo Music's 'Killing Voice'.

(G)I-DLE:

(G)I-DLE, to which Minnie is a member, debuted in 2018, starting with 'LATATA', followed by 'Han', 'Senorita', 'Uh-Oh', and 'LION'. ', 'Oh my god', 'Dumdi Dumdi', 'Hwa', 'TOMBOY', 'Nxde', etc. In particular, (G)I-DLE received the best spotlight since their debut last year. From 'Tomboy' to 'Nude', they achieved a perfect all-kill on domestic music sites and established themselves as a music powerhouse. The fifth mini-album 'I love', which includes 'Nude', ranked 71st on the US Billboard's main album chart, 'Billboard 200', and (G)I-DLE succeeded in entering the Billboard for the first time since their debut.

On the 30th, the Circle Chart Music Awards announced, "NCT Doyoung and (G)I-DLE Miyeon will work together as MCs for the 'Circle Chart Music Awards 2022' to be held at KSPO Dome, Olympic Park, Seoul on February 18 at 6 PM KST." Miyeon, the main vocalist of (G)I-DLE, released her first solo album last year. Many fans are expected to gather their expectations for the new 2MC combination, including Miyeon, who has sweet vocals and smooth hosting skills.

