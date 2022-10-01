(G)I-DLE members are all about the feminine look in the concept photos for ‘I love’

On October 1st, the first concept image 'Born' of the fifth mini album 'I love' was released on (G)I-DLE's official social media handles. (G)I-DLE's visual concept image for each member, who is about to make a comeback, captured attention with their attractive appearance, fully revealing their individuality with different tones of blonde. In the group photo released together, all five members are seated in gowns, staring at the camera, and exuding an alluring aura, adding to the curiosity about this new album. (G)I-DLE made a comeback with their first full-length album 'I Never Die' in March, and conquered domestic and international charts with the title song 'TOMBOY', recognized for their popularity and musicality, and created 'Tomboy Syndrome'. Previously, (G)I-DLE's official social media handles revealed the artwork for the title song 'Nude' of the fifth mini-album 'I love'.

(G)I-DLE, who gave points with red lip color and blonde hair that showed their individuality, overwhelms the gaze with their alluring eyes. The visual transformation that (G)I-DLE, who has shown colorful charms with a unique concept, tried through artwork, raised expectations for the new song. The sketch film of 'I Love', which was released one after another, also heralded a new challenge for (G)I-DLE with an unconventional and daring direction. (G)I-DLE not only conquered domestic and international charts with the hit song 'TOMBOY' in March, but also met with fans around the world through their first world tour since release and are conducting successful group activities. (G)I-DLE's 5th mini album 'I Love' will be released on October 17th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).