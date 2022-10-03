(G)I-DLE members are all about the two sides of love in new concept photos for upcoming release

On October 3rd, (G)I-DLE 's official social media handles, the third concept image 'X-File' of the fifth mini-album 'I love' was released. In the published photo, (G)I-DLE was sitting on the sofa and covering their faces with a rabbit mask, creating a secret and strange atmosphere, adding to the curiosity.

Previously, the second concept image 'Act' of the fifth mini-album 'I love' was released. In the published photos, (G)I-DLE exuded a lovely and seductive atmosphere with various heart-shaped objects and unique lingerie looks. Previously, as the first concept image, all the members transformed into blondes and foreshadowed an unconventional concept. Attention is paid to what kind of songs and performances the (G)I-DLE will give surprises this time, who are raising curiosity with their unexpected visuals for each content released.

As the final concept image of (G)I-DLE, 'X-File', was released, anticipation for their comeback in two weeks is also rising. (G)I-DLE made a comeback with their 1st full-length album 'I Never Die' in March and conquered domestic and international charts with the title song 'TOMBOY'.

Afterwards, through their first world tour, they toured 18 regions including Seoul, LA, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Santiago, Mexico City, Monterrey, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Tokyo and Singapore. (G)I-DLE's 5th mini album 'I Love' will be released at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on October 17th.

(G)I-DLE is a South Korean girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Originally a sextet, Soojin left the lineup on August 14, 2021. (G)I-DLE debuted on May 2, 2018, with the single ‘Latata’ from their first extended play (EP) ‘I Am’. They debuted in Japan under U-Cube with ‘Latata’ on July 31, 2019.

